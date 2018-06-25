Over 60 Chinese nationals nabbed for Macau Scam in JB

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police are conducting investigations to trace the mastermind that operates the ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate, as well as the individual who holds the suspects’ passports. — Picture By Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 25 — Police have arrested a total of 67 Chinese nationals for being involved in the “Macau Scam” and online gambling syndicate during a raid on Jalan Eco Cascadia, Taman Eco Bisnis near here on Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects, aged between 19 and 38, had no passports on them.

“We are conducting investigations to trace the mastermind that operates the syndicate, as well as the individual who holds the suspects’ passports,” he told a media conference at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters here.

Mohd Khalil said police also seized hundreds of computer desktops, telecommunication equipment and mobile phones during the raid.

He added that all the suspects are believed to have entered the country legally.

The “Macau Scam” has been categorised as a telecommunication fraud whereby the perpetrators are part of a syndicate from Taiwan and China that are using local and international lines.

Usually they will pretend to be figures of authority such as central bank officers or police to fleece their victims.

Since last year, the Malaysian police has issued alerts and request the public to be wary of scammers who are pretending to be figures of authority.

On a separate case, Mohd Khalil said police have also arrested a 44-year-old male suspect who is believed to be involved in a spate of 7-11 convenience store robberies.

He said the suspect, with previous criminal records in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor amd Seremban, was believed to be involved with 18 convenience stores robberies here since the beginning of the year.