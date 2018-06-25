Two killed, seven injured after express bus crashes into guardrail near Tangkak

JOHOR BARU, June 25 — Two passengers were killed while seven others were injured when an express bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident at KM163.8 on the North-South Expressway northbound near Tangkak, earlier today.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the 3.20am incident occurred when the Five Star Express bus was travelling from the Larkin Sentral Terminal, here, to the Bandar Tasik Selatan Terminal in Kuala Lumpur.

“The victims have been identified as Tee Suang Lee, 55, from Jenjarom, Selangor and P. Suthan, 33, from Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan,” he said adding that both were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to the Tangkak Hospital for post-mortem.

“Four other passengers are seriously injured while the three others sustained minor injuries including the 46-year-old bus driver,” he said when contacted today.

Mohad Idris said the accident was believed to have occurred when the bus skidded and crashed into the guardrail on the left.

He said the injured passengers were sent to the Muar Hospital for treatment and the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) (A) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama