Pathologist gets five years’ jail, RM7m fine for corruption

Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital pathologist, Dr R. Kunaseegaran was found guilty by judge Rozilah Salleh of soliciting RM700,000 from Abdul Razar Abdullah. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, June 25 — An accused in the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais was sentenced to five years in prison and RM7 million fine or another four years behind bars by the Sessions Court here today for two charges of corruption involving RM700,000.

Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital pathologist, Dr R. Kunaseegaran was found guilty by judge Rozilah Salleh of soliciting RM700,000 from Abdul Razar Abdullah as an inducement to recommend the latter’s company RAZ Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd as a supplier for medicines and disposable medical instruments for the hospital.

He committed the offence through a text messaging service or SMS in his mobile phone at 11.58am on August 29, 2013.

On the second charge, he was found guilty of receiving RM700,000 from Abdul Razar for the same purpose, in front of Empire Gallery Subang Jaya near here at 5.15 pm on September 3, 2013.

The judge in her ruling said the defence which called two witnesses, failed to raise any reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.

Earlier in mitigation, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent who represented Dr Kunaseegaran, 55, said his client was married with two children and had been in civil service for 27 years.

However, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Heikal Ismail urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence “as a lesson to the accused and considering that corruption is the country’s number one enemy”.

Dr Kunaseegaran is currently being detained at Sungai Buloh Prison near here pending disposal of the murder trial in which he stands accused of abetting five men in killing Kevin Morais, 55, whose body was found in a drum filled with concrete at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya near here on September 16, 2015. — Bernama