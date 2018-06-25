After outcry, home minister says IGP to present full report on Siti Kasim’s arrest

Siti Kasim is seen in the Kajang Court Complex on June 24, 2018, after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman whom the lawyer insisted she had rescued from the latter’s mother. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to prepare a comprehensive report on the arrest of lawyer Siti Kasim.

Muhyiddin said he was fully aware of the incident and the law involved.

He added that a proper report was necessary before he could act or comment on the matter at hand.

“To that end, I have today called upon the inspector general of police to issue a comprehensive report to me before taking any action in the matter,” he said in a statement.

“In the meantime, I note that the application by the police to remand lawyer Siti Kasim was not granted by the Court yesterday.

“Consistent with the doctrine of separation of powers, the Court’s role to adjudicate the merits of the application by the police, and to balance them against the fundamental liberties enshrined under the Constitution must be respected by all parties concerned,” he added.

Siti was arrested early yesterday for allegedly obstructing a civil servant on duty.

She had questioned the police’s arrest of 24-year-old client Anis Nur Izzaty in response to a report filed by the latter’s mother accusing the lawyer of kidnapping her though no ransom was made.

Anis was taken into police custody despite her argument that she was an adult and her rejection of the kidnap claim.

Siti was subsequently released after the magistrate denied the police’s remand application.