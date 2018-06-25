Newborn baby abandoned by roadside in Pendang

The baby was found with its umbilical cord still attached. ― AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, June 25 — A baby boy, in perfect condition, was found alive and abandoned by the road shoulder near Kampung Pulai, Tokai, Pendang, early this morning.

Pendang district police chief DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said at the 7.30am incident, villagers who passed through the area found the baby wrapped in cloths before lodging a police report.

“Upon receiving the report, a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) team was rushed to the site accompanied by a nurse from the Pendang Health Clinic to check on the baby’s conditions.

“The baby, with umbilical cord still attached, was then taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for further examination,” he told reporters when contacted today.

“Thus far, no arrest has been made and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing the baby’s delivery,” he said. — Bernama