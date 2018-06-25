Two policemen charged with robbing man of RM239,000

The charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Two police personnel pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing gang robbery and fleeing off with RM239,000 from a condominium last year.

Inspector Raja Zulkhairi Raja Omar, 34, and Corporal Johari Zambari, 37, made the plea after the charges were read out to them before Judge Noradura Hamzah.

They were jointly charged with committing the offence on Ahmad Kamil Suratin, 32, and robbing him of RM239,000 at the Three28 Condominium at Jalan Tun Razak here, at 11.45am on August 2, 2017.

The charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Siti Aisyah Ahmad did not offer bail on the grounds that the offence was serious.

However, the accused who were represented by counsel Noor Svetlana Mohd Noor Nordin appealed to the court to allow bail as both were supporting a family and they have no previous criminal record.

The court then set bail at RM6,000 in one surety each and fixed July 19 for mention.

The duo were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court, report to the nearest police station every two weeks and to refrain from harassing the prosecution witnesses until the case was completed. — Bernama