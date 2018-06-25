Putrajaya negotiating with Geely, Proton to have locals supply parts

Dr Mahathir checks out the new Proton SUV. — Picture via Facebook/TunDrMahathir

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Putrajaya is currently in talks with Proton’s Chinese owners to have Malaysians supply components for its cars, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Negotiations will also look into possible joint ventures between Chinese and Malaysian suppliers, said Dr Mahathir, adding that the main objective of the talks is to ensure locals stay involved with the carmaker.

“We want to try and have locals supply the components and also maybe set up a joint venture,” he told the press here.

Dr Mahathir held talks with Geely representatives last week, the first meeting to take place between the two after the prime minister said he was considering starting a third national car company.

Geely owns close to half of Proton shares after the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government brokered a deal to save the carmaker from closure.

MORE TO COME