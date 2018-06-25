Dr M says PPBM to enter Sarawak, up to GPS to form alliance... or not

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad holds a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya June 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) plans to make its presence felt in Sarawak, a move that could strain ties with local parties already weary of and resistant to peninsula interference.

Prime Minister and PPBM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the decision after chairing the party’s supreme council earlier this evening.

“Since other Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties like PKR, Amanah are already there we felt we should also be there,” he told a press conference held at the party’s headquarters here.

Acknowledging that the move may not sit well with some of the mainstay Sarawak parties, Dr Mahathir said an alliance with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was not necessary.

“They don’t have to join if they don’t want to,” he said.

MORE TO COME