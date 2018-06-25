Johor cop nabbed for involvement in supplying firearms

A police source, familiar with the case, said the 39-year-old suspect, who was nabbed with the revolver, four bullets, four mobile phones and RM1,350 in cash, had alleged that the firearm was obtained from the policeman. — Reuters file pic

JOHOR BARU, June 25 — Police are investigating a 25-year-old officer who was arrested after he was linked to the sale of illegal firearms and ammunition here.

It was learnt that the policeman, who is a constable with around three years of service, was alleged to have been instrumental in obtaining a revolver and ammunition for a suspect who was earlier nabbed by police on June 21.

Following the suspect’s interrogation, the policeman was nabbed by a Johor Baru South district police team at his home in Jalan Lembing 2, Taman Sri Tebrau here at 3pm on Sunday.

A police source, familiar with the case, said the 39-year-old suspect, who was nabbed with the revolver, four bullets, four mobile phones and RM1,350 in cash, had alleged that the firearm was obtained from the policeman.

“A team from the Johor Baru South district police Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) are probing the case and investigations are on-going,” said the source to Malay Mail.

Checks revealed that the policeman was under the Johor Baru South district police and stationed at the Majidee police station.

Another source said investigations will look into the policeman’s links and past records following the allegation.

“The probe will look into where the firearm and ammunition came from, and if it was from the police evidence store or a neighbouring country.

“At the same time, investigators will also determine if it was rented or sold to the earlier suspect,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the policeman was believed to have links with the earlier suspect.

He said that the seized firearm and ammunition did not belong to the police as the former was not a standard-issue sidearm.

“The policeman, who is in remand, also tested positive for methamphetamines.

“Let us investigate the matter further,” he said at a media conference at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters today.

Police have classified the case under Section 8/8A of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.