Dr M takes new Proton SUV for a spin

Dr Mahathir is seen behind the wheel of the new Proton SUV. — Picture via Facebook/TunDrMahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he had test-driven the latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) that will be launched by Proton Holdings Bhd.

He test-drove the vehicle last Friday, he said in a post on his official Facebook account.

Dr Mahathir also said that he also had a meeting at his office with representatives of DRB-Hicom Berhad and China company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd to discuss the direction of Proton.

In May 2017, DRB-Hicom entered into an agreement with Geely to enable the China company to buy a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton. — Bernama