Dr M denies Vincent Tan prompted rethink of ECRL cancellation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad holds a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya June 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied today claims that his government had decided against scrapping the East Coast Rail Line project because his friend Tan Sri Vincent Tan has a stake in it.

Dr Mahathir said he has no knowledge of Tan’s involvement, and maintained that the decision to keep the project going for now was purely a fiscal policy decision.

“I don’t know about it maybe you should ask him,” he replied when asked about the matter at a press conference here.

MORE TO COME