Kelantan police step up border security after southern Thailand bomb seizure

KOTA BARU, June 25 — The police in Kelantan have stepped up security along the Malaysia-Thailand border following the seizure of 41 home-made bombs in southern Thailand last Thursday that were alleged to have originated from Malaysia.

Kelantan Police deputy chief Datuk Din Ahmad said Thai authorities had claimed that the bombs could have been brought there from Malaysia through Sungai Golok.

He said the stepping up of security was important to trace those who could have been involved in the smuggling of the explosives to Thailand.

“We are also prepared to cooperate with the Royal Thai Police in solving the case,” he said when contacted here.

The Thai military was reported to have backed a Narathiwat provincial police claim that the 41 bombs seized in the Takbai district several days ago had originated from Malaysia.

The bombs were seized from a pickup truck during at a police checkpoint in Kampung Saring and the 39-year-old driver was arrested. — Bernama