Chinese statement by finance minister ‘just an honest mistake’, says Dr M

The PM said today he saw no issue with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng publishing an official statement in Mandarin. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he saw no issue with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng publishing an official statement in Chinese, saying his Cabinet colleague had made “a mistake”.

“It was just a mistake, it wasn’t intentional,” he told a press conference here.

Lim came under fire from pro-Malay rights groups for issuing an official statement in three languages, including in Chinese.

The written statement contained policy updates on the Tun Razak Exchange project in three languages before attracting criticism from a Facebook page aligned to the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Dr Mahathir was told that Lim had landed in hot water over the blunder, but shrugged it off and said the issue was blown out of proportion.

“It was just an honest mistake, I don’t think it should be made into an issue,” he said.

Pakatan Harapan and Umno leaders have criticised the move, with a few from Dr Mahathir’s own party calling it racist while some from Umno warned the move could stoke racial tension.

Amid concerns over his recent statement in the Chinese language, Lim insisted today that the Finance Ministry will always prioritise the use of Bahasa Malaysia as the official language.

In a statement, Lim said that it was untrue that the Chinese language had replaced Bahasa Malaysia as the official language for the ministry, and that this can be seen in the ministry’s official website whereby most statements and updates are carried in the national language.

He said that all official statements in Bahasa Malaysia will be translated into English for the use of international media, and occasionally into Chinese should the need arise.