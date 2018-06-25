Soil erosion causes over 100 graves to collapse into Sungai Saribas

KUCHING, June 25 — Soil erosion on the banks of the Sungai Saribas has caused more than 100 graves in a Muslim cemetery in Seruai, Spaoh district to collapse into the river.

Batang Lupar PKR branch chief Abang Zulkifli Engkeh said the incident was discovered by the kin of the dead who were cleaning the burial grounds on June 10.

“The soil erosion is believed to be caused by the sand mining and dredging activities in and around the Sungai Saribas by a private company,” he told a media conference here today.

He said, since such activities started in the affected areas, soil erosion and landslides in the vicinity of Kampung Balingan and Kampung Sebemban had occurred quite frequently.

Abang Zulkifli said he had lodged a police report on the incident at the Gita Police Station here today for appropriate investigation and action to be taken by the Sarawak Land and Survey Department, Natural Resources and Environment Board, Sarawak River Board and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He said sand dredging and pumping activities from Sungai Saribas should be stopped immediately as it would affect residents in nine villages along the river.

The affected villages are Kampung Spaoh, Kampung Bungin, Kampung Belingan, Kampung Sebemban, Kampung Tanjung Asam, Kampung Serembang, Kampung Budak, Kampung Supa and Kampung Mangut.

He said the erosion on the banks of the Sungai Saribas also put several schools facing the risk of collapsing into the river.

Meanwhile Abang Zulkifli, who is also former Sarawak PKR deputy chairman, urged the state government to expedite work on connecting rural water supply to the Saribas area.

He said over 2,000 families in the area had yet to enjoy piped water supply even though Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had promised to implement the basic amenity as soon as possible. — Bernama