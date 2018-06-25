MB: Negri Sembilan state assembly to commence late Aug

Aminuddin said a special sitting would be held on July 2 for the official swearing-in ceremony of the state assembly Speaker and his deputy.

SEREMBAN, June 25 — The Negri Sembilan state assembly sitting is expected to commence in late August or early September, says Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said, however, a special sitting would be held on July 2 for the official swearing-in ceremony of the state assembly Speaker and his deputy.

“As previously announced, the state assembly Speaker to be appointed is Amanah president Zulkefly Mohamad Omar, while his deputy will be Sri Tanjung assemblyman, M. Ravi,” he said during a press conference after presenting a cheque to ‘Tabung Harapan Malaysia’ (Malaysian Hope Fund) here, today.

In another development, he said the state government had sent a contract termination notice to Seremban Municipal Council president Datuk Abd Halim Abd Latif.

“We will make an internal appointment from the state government itself, and several candidates have been shortlisted to hold the post.

“The individual selected would need to be well versed with the Local Authority system in order to improve its productivity,” he said.

At the event, RM66,000 was contributed by the Agape Community Church to be handed over to the Hope Fund, through the state government. — Bernama