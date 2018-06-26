Ku Li seen leading Umno race as rivals either push too far or not at all

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir take a group photo with Perak Umno members in Ipoh June 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah appears to have taken the early lead in the contest for the presidency of Umno as Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has yet to start his campaign in earnest, while Khairy Jamaluddin has stepped into a minefield.

With just five more days left to sway the 146,000 or so delegates who will decide the party’s next leader and its future, the Kelantan prince commonly called Ku Li is criss-crossing the country in a bid to secure the support needed to take the presidency.

The party stalwart is considered an outsider in the race, having launched his bid seemingly alone, and was even snubbed by Zahid who neglected to invite his contender to a meet-the-candidates session organised for party members to familiarise themselves with the challengers.

Instead, Ku Li is working quietly to win over the party with a simple message: The need to rebuild the party and for Umno members to collectively decide their trajectory to recovery.

In short, he is proposing a bottom-up approach to a party that has long existed on top-down command and is finding traction with the message.

Zahid had been the early favourite to take the leadership position and was effectively gifted the incumbent’s advantage after Datuk Seri Najib Razak resigned and left the presidency in the former’s care.

However, the vice-president’s failure to decisively defuse the Perak mentri besar crisis, which prompted Tambun Tulang representative Datuk Ismail Kassim to abandon Umno, allowed doubt to creep into delegates’ minds about his ability to command the party.

While the party has looked to Zahid for indications about his plans for Umno’s revival and to chart their return to power, the former deputy prime minister has done little in the area.

Exasperated remaining members, who have been awaiting words of encouragement to help spur the party along the road to recovery, have heard only a deafening silence from their presumable leader.

With each passing day, Zahid’s hold on the party grassroots grows increasingly tenuous while his personal popularity continues to decline among members starved of clear direction.

This was palpable in the delegates’ readiness to publicly appear alongside Ku Li at recent events, bucking their division leaders who are siding with Zahid.

The delegates were increasingly attending Ku Li’s familiarisation sessions in various states, appearing without their division leaders as well as committee members in seemingly open defiance.

The development suggests that Umno grassroots have grown impatient with Zahid, whom they had expected not only to lead the party but to corral the defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) that has effectively imploded in the wake of the 14th general election.

Shorn of clear leadership, BN components have abandoned the coalition in droves, leaving only Umno, MCA and MIC as the last remaining members of the 13-party political alliance.

As acting deputy president, most thought Zahid would naturally assume the leadership role, but he has fallen short in this regard compared to Ku Li or even outgoing Umno Youth chief Khairy.

With the federal Opposition leader role requiring gumption and eloquence, Zahid’s reservation in steering Umno has prompted doubts if he will be suited to the role.

Zahid does have an ace up his sleeve in the form of his network of allies within the party machinery, leaders in key places who are beholden to him and may be able to swing support in vital areas.

However, just as the top Umno leadership appears to have lost control of the party, the division leaders are also no longer in full control of their delegates amid the party’s newfound appetite for wholesale reforms and change.

In Umno’s hierarchy, each branch is entitled to one delegate who is vested with voting rights as the representative to the party’s election.

Like Malaysia’s constituencies, however, the divisions vary wildly in size. Some may have tens of branches while others can have over 500.

Outwardly, Zahid has the backing of many division leaders, but where expectations diverge from reality is how much each of these leaders will be able to dictate how delegates below them vote.

In the current turmoil, Zahid will have to labour significantly harder than he has if he expects to win over the delegates along with the division leaders.

Once tipped as the crowd favourite, Khairy’s prospects dimmed significantly after his deputy and loyalist Khairul Azwan Harun lost to Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in the race to lead Umno Youth last week.

Khairy may also have pushed too far with a suggestion to open up the party to non-Malays, which is beyond the countenance of Umno members even in this climate of reform.

Umno watchers will likely consider the development an “ill omen”, given the parallels with late Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar who pushed the same idea unsuccessfully.

Onn Jaafar was eventually forced to leave the party and form Parti Malaya to pursue the dream, before dying shortly after without ever returning to Umno.

All three candidates still have until Friday to try and swing things in their favour, but as things stand, Ku Li may finally achieve what he first set out to do over 30 years ago: Become the president of Umno.