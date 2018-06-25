After backlash over foreign cook ban, minister says will conduct town hall meets

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 25, 2017. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today that his ministry will be conducting town hall sessions with various stakeholders to gauge feedback on the proposal to ban foreign cooks.

“We will be having town hall sessions,” he tersely replied when asked to clarify the matter, after a Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) press briefing with Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar here.

The minister came under flak recently for his statement that foreign cooks will not be able to seek employment in the country after January 2019.

Many restaurant owners felt that the window period of six months to train local chefs was too short.

The statement was also not clear as it did not address whether the ban would only involve foreign cooks in Malaysian restaurants or also entail eateries serving international fare.

He later backtracked on his remarks, saying that the matter was still at the proposal stage.