Amid furore, Guan Eng says Bahasa Malaysia still official language for Finance Ministry

In a statement, Lim said that it was untrue that the Mandarin language had replaced Bahasa Malaysia as the official language for the ministry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Lim Guan Eng has moved again to address concerns over his recent statement in the Mandarin language, insisting today that the Finance Ministry will always prioritise the use of Bahasa Malaysia as the official language.

In a statement, Lim said that it was untrue that the Mandarin language had replaced Bahasa Malaysia as the official language for the ministry, and that this can be seen in the ministry’s official website whereby most statements and updates are carried in the national language.

He said that all official statements in Bahasa Malaysia will be translated into English for the use of international media, and occasionally into Mandarin if the need arises.

“I don’t understand why the translation of an official statement in Bahasa Melayu to English or occasionally to Mandarin can be twisted to state that the official language of the Finance Ministry has been changed to Mandarin,” Lim said.

He explained that his recent statement issued in Mandarin on June 24 was done without using the Finance Ministry’s official letterhead, and was meant for the Chinese press.

“I thank Malaysians for being so concerned over the matter and I take note of the criticisms and advice about the status which was uploaded on my Facebook account on June 24, 2018.

“I will continue to improve on any weaknesses in my communication with the Malaysian people.”

Last Thursday, Lim held a press conference and issued a written statement containing policy updates on the Tun Razak Exchange project in three languages before attracting criticism from a Facebook page aligned to the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, had cited Article 152 (1) of the Federal Constitution in defending his use of Mandarin in his ministry’s official statement.

In a Facebook statement issued in Mandarin, he said using the language was a reflection of the current government’s recognition of multilingualism and globalisation.

Adding that his critics were making “racist accusations”, Lim said he would not bow to them and would continue to issue statements in both Bahasa Melayu and English as well as in Chinese when necessary.

The move was criticised by both Pakatan Harapan leaders as well as those from Umno.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader Tan Sri Rais Yatim took to Twitter just moments ago to weigh in on the issue, saying that all government circulars and notices should be communicated in one language — Bahasa Malaysia.

“Do not look for trouble that will bring about anxiety,” he tweeted.