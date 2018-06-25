Woman held after baby thrown from building in Kajang

The woman is being held on remand for seven days up to Sunday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The police have arrested a migrant woman after a newborn baby boy was allegedly dumped from the second floor of the Pusat Hentian Kajang building yesterday.

The woman was held at the Kajang Hospital compound at 11.30pm following the incident at 5pm, Kajang District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said today.

He said she was being held on remand for seven days up to Sunday.

Mohd Sabri said the injured baby, with his umbilical cord intact, was spotted by the owner of a restaurant and rushed to a nearby clinic for first aid and then sent to the Kajang Hospital.

The restaurant owner heard a loud thud at the back of the outlet and found the baby lying on the road at the rear of the restaurant next to some construction scaffolding, he said.

Mohd Sabri said the baby was under treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Kajang Hospital. — Bernama