Citing Sabah’s love for ‘Ninja King’ SUVs, Shafie to entice Toyota in industrialisation bid

The Toyota Land Cruiser is immensely popular among Sabahans. — Handout via AFP

KOTA KINABALU, June 25 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is using Sabah’s timber as leverage to court investors from Japan, like furniture companies and carmaker Toyota, to help industrialise the state.

As part of his industrialisation plan, Shafie said Sabah should do more than just supply raw materials and strive to be a bigger player in terms of downstreaming.

“We are big buyers of Toyota’s Ninja King. I’ve asked for a meeting with Toyota to ask them to set up an assembly factory here.

“We use so many Toyotas. Not many in Peninsula Malaysia. Why shouldn’t they have a factory here?” he asked

Shafie said he was confident of a response as Sabah was a major consumer of the Toyota Land Cruiser, a model of luxury four-wheel drive sports utility vehicle (SUV) that is known as “Ninja King” here.

The model is immensely popular among Sabahans to canvas the state’s long and often, poor road networks for decades.

When asked what was the response from Japan consul-general Hiroko Matsuo, Shafie said she had not given an immediate response.

“But we are their big buyers, and they must listen to the customer if they want their business to survive. I don’t see why they cannot consider opening just a car assembly plant here. We have all the facilities,” he said.

Shafie said that in a recent meeting with Matsuo, he had talked about various opportunities available to the East Asian country, including the setting up of furniture factories, instead of just buying timber from Sabah.

“They said they needed timber, and I said why not set up a factory here? We can supply the logs then,” he said, adding that this would be able to not only boost the economy but also provide jobs for Sabahans.

In a controversial move last month, Shafie banned the export of all timber logs from the state and ordered a review of timber concessionaires at the beginning of his administration.

He later said that the move was necessary to prevent more leakages from lopsided deals that did not benefit the state.