Nurul Izzah: Putrajaya to streamline TVET to address undercapacity

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran and head of TVET Nurul Izzah Anwar give a press conference in Putrajaya June 25, 2017. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, who was recently appointed as the Head of the Empowerment Committee of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said today it will be streamlined to address the issue of severe undercapacity.

She met with Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran and Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia, a coalition of 28 NGOs, at his ministry in Putrajaya today.

“Currently, only 70 per cent of TVET institutions are utilised. There are seven ministries handling TVET and this needs to be streamlined,” said Nurul Izzah.

Kulasegaran also said his ministry is looking into the return of investment in TVET which amounted to around RM4.5 billion.

“We need to emulate the German system which gives due importance to TVET,” the Ipoh Barat MP said.

“For example, you can do your PhD after completing your vocational studies in Germany but back here, you are left in limbo as the system does not give due credence to vocational qualifications.

When asked what were the steps that she would take as the head of the empowerment committee on TVET, Nurul Izzah said she would study previous reports on the matter by Pemandu, Boston Consulting Group and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

She said she was aware that opening the TVET issue was akin to open a “Pandora’s box” as it was plagued with numerous problems.

“I am not a miracle healer. I need cooperation from all. TVET needs structural reforms,” she added.

Nurul Izzah said that the first phase will take two months, and will involve the committee obtaining feedback from stakeholders with regards to the proposed changes to TVET.