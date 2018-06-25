On the right to vote — Jackie Lee

JUNE 25 — On June 21, 2018, in an exclusive interview with online news portal Malay Mail, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suggested that the federal government which is now helmed by Pakatan Harapan coalition may lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

This is a progressive proposal that should be lauded by all levels of community given the appreciation of the premier of the role played by the youngsters in shaping the outcome of the 14th general election by ousting the Barisan Nasional after six decades of administration.

It should be noted that the number of voters who voted in #GE14 on May 9, 2018 was 82.32 per cent or 12,299,514 out of the total number of 14,940,624 registered voters. A vast majority of them are young adults which aged between 21-39 years of age, making up 41 per cent of the total registered voters by age in this general election.

A similar initiative by a group of youths called #Undi18 had commenced through signature campaign which collects support for young Malaysians to have a bigger say in the nation’s direction, claiming that almost 60 per cent of the country is below the age of 25, so it is only right to give the group a voice on where the country goes.

There appears to be an impediment against the proposal even if it is agreed by the ruling government in the Cabinet as Article 119(1) of the Federal Constitution provides that every Malaysian citizen shall have the right to vote when he or she reaches 21 years of age.

According to Iskandar Puteri MP YB Lim Kit Siang, there are various countries which have lowered the voting age of 21 since his parliamentary speech on the proposal to amend the constitutional provision in 1971, including Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

By reading Section 2(1) of the Child Act 20011 together with Section 2 of the Age of Majority Act2would tell you that once you are 18, you are legally an adult and you would be brought to a normal court and be tried as an adult if there is any criminal charge against you.

How would it be fair, logical and reasonable where you may be criminally charged as an adult at 18; may ride at 16; may drive at 17; may smoke at 18; but may only vote when you are 21 which is also the age of drinking and marriage without parental consent?

Hence, a constitutional amendment on Article 119(1) of the FC would be timely and reasonable to be tabled by the federal government in upcoming parliamentary sittings to demonstrate its political will to recognise the contribution of the youths in this general election.

The display of strong political awareness and strong sense of disgust by the young voters in Malaysia on prolonged corruption, abuse of powers, and injustice has sent a chilling effect down to the spine of the former ruling coalition and the current running government, and the rest of the world.

It must be reminded that if politicians do not serve in the best interest of the general public regardless of whether they are in the ruling or opposing coalition, the people can always change them democratically in the general election with the ballot papers in their hand.

1. Act 611, Laws of Malaysia

2. Act 21, Laws of Malaysia

* Jackie Lee is a student at Multimedia University.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of the news portal.