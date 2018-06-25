Royal Malaysian Navy targets RM180m in savings this year

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said to achieve the target, the RMN was working with MACC. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 25 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is targeting to save RM180 million this year, through the ‘15 to 5’ fleet transformation programme, said its chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

He said to achieve the target, the RMN was working in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure that the procurement processes were carried out in a controlled, organised and efficient manner.

With the implementation of the transformation programme, RMN managed to achieve savings of RM98 million last year, he added.

“We only acquire the necessary (vessels) according to priority and we do not go for the best, most expensive or sophisticated vessels.

“All that has changed and with this approach we are able to reduce leakages, risk of corruption and ensure that every purchase is based on actual needs.”

He said this to reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties between Eastern Fleet Commander Vice- Admiral Datuk Syed Zahiruddin Putra Syed Osman and Rear Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob at the RMN Sepanggar Base here today.

Abdul Rahman, who is former naval commander of Region Command 2 (Mawilla 2) based in Sandakan, takes over from Syed Zahiruddin Putra who has been appointed as commander of the Joint Forces at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur effective July 10.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman added that the RMN transformation programme was in line with the aspirations of the new government in promoting savings and reducing wastages while providing the best services to the people.

In another development he said 120 RMN personnel have signed up for the part time MBA programme through special programmes with local universities.

He said 26 personnel from RMN Sepanggar Base would be pursuing their studies at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) for 18 months beginning August.

“Apart from UMS, the RMN also received offers from several public and private universities and we are now in the final stages of selecting the best packages for our officers who are based in Kuala Lumpur, Lumut, Kuantan and Kota Kinabalu,” he said. — Bernama