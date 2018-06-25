PM: ‘Not so urgent’ to tell Singapore of HSR decision

Former PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak visits the KL-Singapore HSR Gallery at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Putrajaya confirmed today that it has yet to inform Singapore of its final decision regarding the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, saying its neighbour will know in time.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told Channel NewsAsia in an interview that it is just “not so urgent” to keep Singapore informed on the matter.

“Sometimes, we make public statements without actually finalising the process. When we want to make a decision, we don’t wait until we inform Singapore, we just say something,” he was quoted as saying.

“Of course, they would want to know, and we will inform them in time.”

“It’s not so urgent,” Dr Mahathir replied, after he was asked when Singapore would be informed.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman also said that any bilateral issues with Singapore resulting from such decisions could be resolved.

“I think whether we like it or not, Singapore is our closest neighbour and we have a common history. Whether we like it or not, we have to live with each other,” he said.

“There will be little problems, conflicts and all that, [but] we’ll resolve them,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Singapore government said it will exercise its rights to seek compensation for expenses incurred if the HSR project is cancelled.

Singapore’s Transport Minister and Coordinating Infrastructure Minister, Khaw Boon Wan, said Singapore has requested the Malaysian government through diplomatic channels to clarify Malaysia’s formal position on the HSR project.