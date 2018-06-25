MBSB recorded 107pc increment for PAT

Picture shows (from left) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman , Group President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tang Yow Sai, Group Chief Financial Officer at the MBSB Group AGM, June 25, 2018. — Picture courtesy of MBSB

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) posted its profit after tax (PAT) for financial year ended Dec 31, 2017 (FY17) of RM417.13 million, which saw an increment of 107 per cent from 2016.

The group recorded a revenue of RM3.26 billion for FY17, consistent with RM3.27 billion in 2016.

MBSB President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman said in a statement that the group executed a highly prudent impairment programme following the implementation of Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) 9, which had improved its results.

“We also had a write back of RM154 million on the allowance for impairment losses of the financing assets,” he said during its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

Ahmad Zaini also recapped the first quarter of 2018 results that was announced on May 28, where the Group’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 222.76 per cent annually and 129 per cent quarterly to RM409 million.

Meanwhile its Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 212.65 per cent annually and 155.5 per cent quarterly to RM316.79 million.

MBSB also explained on the dividend reinvestment plan that was announced in January and June 2018 which provide shareholders of MBSB the option to reinvest their electable portion of cash dividends of five sen per share into new MBSB shares.

Moving forward for 2018, Ahmad Zaini said MBSB will be working on a three-year business plan that comprises of 22 key initiatives being implemented up till April 2019.

“These initiatives are being tracked down to three main phases that focus on growing current business, empowering the business as well as penetrating new markets.

“We will also look into introducing a host of new banking products, expanding its customer reach while attaining required capabilities for key targeted sectors to sustain a differentiated positioning.”