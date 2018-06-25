Zambry: New chiefs for Umno wings part of party’s ‘transformation process’

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir speaks to the press in Ipoh June 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 25 — The new chiefs for Umno’s respective wings are proof of the party’s grassroots’ desire for the reform of and change to the current leadership line-up, Perak Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said today.

“It is a transformation process and we can see changes,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting chaired by party acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi held at Perak Umno building here today, Zambry said he hoped the new chiefs would be able to carry out their responsibilities well.

“They will need to understand how the rakyat feel and what the people want from Umno. It is important for them to understand the current situation and plan for the future.

“They cannot afford to work in isolation as the Umno today needs a leadership that is responsive,” he added.

On Sunday, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Datuk Noraini Ahmad and Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan were elected as the new Youth, Wanita and Puteri chiefs respectively.

Zambry hoped that the new chiefs will return to the party’s original struggle.

“I am confident they will be a good combination,” he said.

On the meeting earlier, Zambry said Zahid reminded members that the coming party elections are not centred on any particular figure.

“He ordered that the members be allowed to choose who they wanted. But for us (Perak Umno), we will still judge the candidates based on their ability to lead and correct past mistakes,” he said.

Zahid, added Zambry, also reminded members to take the 14th general election as a lesson.

“He told us not to be in denial or blame others for the defeat. We must look into the matter as a whole and admit if there are weaknesses,” he said.