Issuing statement in Chinese an ‘act of racism’, Perak Amanah tells Guan Eng

IPOH, June 25 — The use of Malaysia’s national language by a minister is a responsibility that should not to be taken lightly, Perak Amanah said today.

Its vice-chairman Muhaimin Sulam reminded Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng that being a minister is akin to being a national symbol, and that his recent actions reeked of racism.

“The official statement by the Finance Minister in Mandarin was an act of racism and was not sensitive,” he said in a statement issued here today.

“The voice and post as DAP secretary-general should be in line with the spirit and government’s philosophy that he is currently part of,” he added.

Last Thursday, Lim held a press conference and issued a written statement containing policy updates on the Tun Razak Exchange project in three languages before attracting criticism from a Facebook page aligned to the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, had cited Article 152 (1) of the Federal Constitution in defending his use of Mandarin in his ministry’s official statement.

In a Facebook statement issued in Mandarin, he said using the language was a reflection of the current government’s recognition of multilingualism and globalisation.

Adding that his critics were making “racist accusations”, Lim said he would not bow to them and would continue to issue statements in both Bahasa Melayu and English as well as in Chinese when necessary.