Osman Ali’s ‘Langsuir’ delayed until September

A scene from the Osman Ali-directed ‘Langsuir’. — CinemaOnline pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Director Osman Ali has stepped up to explain the reason behind the postponement of his latest movie, Langsuir.

The horror piece was supposed to have been released on June 21, 2018 but it has now been delayed three months to September 20.

Osman explained that the postponement was done by his side because they wanted to re-edit the movie, which was also suggested by the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF).

“It’s true that the release date of Langsuir has been changed to September because LPF asked us to edit the storyline so that it’ll be more suitable for screening.

“I have no issue and am ready to give my cooperation, and will try my best so that the movie’s plotline is not tarnished and will still be interesting to watch,” said the director, according to Sinar Harian.

Osman doesn’t view the postponement as bad news, instead he sees it as a chance for him to promote the movie again.

The movie, produced by Guan Teamwork Pictures Sdn Bhd and Nuansa Films, features newcomers Syafiq Kyle and Hanna Delisha as the leads.

It showcases an interesting and different storyline about a love story between a human and a ghost.

Aside from Syafiq and Hannah, the cast also includes Julia Farhana, Firdaus Nadzaman, Halim Radzi, Shahkimin, Nazri, Daaim Jailana and Naza Manas. — CinemaOnline