Dr Wan Azizah congratulates Erdogan on election win

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters gathered in front of the AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his victory in the presidential election held yesterday.

“Congratulations President @RT_Erdogan on being successfully re-elected,” she said in a Twitter post.

Congratulations President @RT_Erdogan on being successfully re-elected. The government and people of Malaysia offer their felicitations to the President and people of Turkey on this win which is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of democracy in the country. pic.twitter.com/6o8GenI0KZ — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) June 25, 2018

Dr Wan Azizah also said that the government and Malaysians offer their felicitations to the president and people of Turkey on the victory which was a testament to the strength and vibrancy of democracy in the country.

Erdogan, 64, obtained 52.5 per cent of the vote in the presidential race, with more than 99 per cent of the votes counted, well ahead of the opposition CHP party’s candidate, Muharrem Ince on 31 per cent. — Bernama