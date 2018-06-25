In PM meet, Kelantan MB pleads for federal projects to go on

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (right) presents Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with a token of appreciation during his official visit. — Picture courtesy of Kelantan MB’s office

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob was the next PAS leader to call on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, following his Terengganu counterpart Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

In the official visit at the Prime Minister’s Office in Perdana Putra here, Ahmad congratulated Dr Mahathir over his appointed as prime minister, and asked for Putrajaya to continue its projects in the state.

“I have expressed my gratitude and thanks to the prime minister who has agreed to grant petroleum royalty to Kelantan based on his statement in the previous national financial council meeting,” Ahmad said in a statement.

“In the meeting, I expressed the desire of the state government that the federal projects for Kelantan to be continued succesfully.”

Also present was Ahmad’s deputy Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Ahmad said he hopes his visit will be followed by an official relationship between his state executive councillors and the federal Cabinet.

Kunjungan hormat saya kepada YAB Perdana Menteri, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad di Perdana Putra pada tengah hari tadi.



Kenyataan rasmi saya boleh dilihat di sini. 👇🏻https://t.co/mHfZq7FMTE pic.twitter.com/Qr3dN11Jxy — Dato' Ahmad Yakob (@datoahmadyakob) June 25, 2018

Last week, it was reported that the Pakatan Harapan government had decided to renegotiate the East Coast Railway Line (ECRL) project, instead of cancelling it, since RM20 billion has already been paid out.

PAS previously slammed Putrajaya for mulling the cancellation of the railway project, which will run through two states governed by the Islamist party: Kelantan and Terengganu.