Amid power abuse claim, EAIC to check if cops followed SOP in Siti Kasim’s arrest

Siti Kasim was arrested on June 24 for allegedly kidnapping her own client from a hospital and obstructing the police from carrying out their duties. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will check if the police had complied with standard operating procedure or acted improperly in their Sunday arrest of lawyer Siti Kasim.

EAIC chairman Datuk A. Aziz A. Rahim said the commission views with “grave concern upon the allegation of police impropriety and the misuse of power pursuing the recent arrest of lawyer-activist Siti Kasim on June 24, 2018”.

“EAIC will be looking into the matter to determine whether the police had followed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) in effecting the arrest and hence whether there is any truth in the allegation of police impropriety in carrying out their duty and function.

“This is in line with the provision in section 28 of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission 2009 [Act 700] whereby the Commission may commence its own investigation since the matter is of significant interest to the public,” he said in a brief three-paragraph statement today.

