MRCB bags gold at 2018 Australasian Reporting Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) has won the Gold Award at the 2018 Australasian Reporting Awards (ARA).

MRCB’s win for its 2016 Annual Report was announced at a ceremony that was held in Sydney, Australia on June 20, 2018.

In a statement released today, MRCB’s Chief Corporate Officer, Amarjit Chhina, said, “We are indeed very honoured to have won the prestigious Gold Award.

“It is also a recognition of the team effort that goes into creating an Annual Report that places emphasis on communicating honestly and transparently to all stakeholders.

“We always strive to reach new levels of clarity in our reports, and this independent, international award will definitely motivate us to do even better.”

The Gold Award represents “the highest standard of reporting, based on world best practices and international benchmarks that focus on transparency and accountability,” the statement explained.

Other nominees for the Gold Award included the Audit Office of New South Wales, Inland Revenue Department of New Zealand, Judicial Commission of New South Wales, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Woodside Petroleum Ltd and CLP Holdings Limited.

MRCB was also one of four finalists for Best First Time Entry.