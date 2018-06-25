Mum, stepdad fined RM5,000 each for caning boy

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — A lorry driver and his wife were fined RM5,000 each, in default a month jail, by the Sessions Court here today for caning their 10-year-old son to an extent of causing him injuries on the arms and legs.

Judge Hilmiah Yusof meted out the fine on the couple, aged 33 and 27, after they pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing the boy.

The man, who is the boy’s stepfather, and the woman, who is a housewife, were charged with committing the offence at a house in Bandar Damansara Perdana here at 5.30pm last March 7.

They were charged under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Before handing down the sentence, Hilmiah advised the couple to control their temper.

“I understand you cane your son to educate him because he was naughty, but the injury caused on the boy was like you were releasing your anger on him,” she said.

In mitigation, the couple, who were unrepresented, said they were remorse and had other children to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim prosecuted.

According to the facts of the case, the injury on the boy was spotted by an organiser of a camp which he attended.

When questioned, the boy said he was caned by his stepfather. — Bernama