So far 99.91 per cent of the votes have been registered so far.— Reuters pic

ANKARA, June 25 —Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday were healthy, the head of the High Electoral Board (YSK) said on Monday, after unofficial results showed President Tayyip Erdogan and the alliance of his ruling AK Party winning both votes.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Sadi Guven said the YSK had registered 99.91 per cent of the votes, and that the final results would be opened to the public in 10 or 11 days. — Reuters pic