National Cancer Society to hold workshop, seminar on navigating disease’s pitfalls

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The National Cancer Society will conduct a seminar and workshop on June 30 to guide cancer patients and their carers on how to traverse the challenges associated with the disease.

Organised in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day, the event will be held at the National Blood Centre on Jalan Tun Razak here.

According to the society, the seminar will cover topics such as empowering caregivers with medical, psychological and financial knowledge on how to manage patients with cancer.

The workshop will offer advice on relaxation methods such as gardening and dance therapy as well as the importance of breast prosthesis for cancer survivors.

Featured speakers include doctors from Hospital Kuala Lumpur, officials from agencies such as the Employees Provident Fund and the Social Security Organisation as well as academics.

The event is primarily aimed at cancer survivors, patients and the caregivers, but is open to all.

The Cancer Society is hoping to receive around 100 participants for the seminar and workshop on June 30.

Further information on the event and related activities is available on the society’s website.