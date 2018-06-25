Bukit Aman cripples Malaysia, Singapore heroin ring

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (2nd from right) with the seized heroin and drugs at a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 25 — Police believe they have cracked a regional syndicate specialising in the production and distribution of heroin after busting its lab here over the weekend.

Officers from Bukit Aman and the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department (NCID) arrested eight syndicate members and seized a total of RM1.5 million in illicit drugs, equipment, cars and cash last Saturday.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh believe police also arrested the ring leader during a four-hour statewide operation that started at 2.40pm.

“Seven of the eight detained men were locals, while a Bangladeshi national, suspected to be the chemist, was also nabbed,” he said at a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd and Bukit Aman NCID deputy director Datuk Kang Chez Chiang.

In the raids, Mohmad said police seized 31.7kg of heroin, 1.06kg of heroin base, 440g of ketamine, 110g of syabu and 84kg of caffeine.

“We also seized eight vehicles: Three Mitsubishi Triton, a Mercedes-Benz GLC 250, a Honda Accord, a Toyota Altis, a Toyota Vios and a Nissan Teana.

“The seized drugs and raw material were estimated to be about RM800,000 in value,” he said.

All the suspects, aged between 29 and 59, have been remanded for a week to assist with the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Earlier today, Malay Mail ran a story that the seized heroin base was high in purity as investigators chanced upon a box filled with high-quality heroin with the Lion Double UO Globe brand, that is commonly referred to as “China White”.

The heroin brand was once infamous throughout the world for its high-purity content in the late 1970s to early 1990s, before the popularity of synthetic drugs overtook heroin as a recreational narcotic of choice.

Of late, Mohmad said the market for heroin is said to be making a comeback due to its lower cost over the more expensive synthetic drugs or called Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS).

“There is a resurgence in the popularity of heroin as it is easy to mix and affordable for the lower income groups,” he said.