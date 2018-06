A woman rides down an escalator at a shopping mall in Singapore June 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 25 — Singapore’s headline consumer price index rose a higher-than-expected 0.4 per cent in May from a year earlier, data showed today.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for all-items CPI to rise 0.3 per cent. In April, headline CPI rose 0.1 per cent year-on-year.

Singapore’s core inflation gauge in May rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for an increase of 1.4 per cent. — Reuters