Minister: NFC scandal probe in cops, MACC’s hands

Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Salahuddin Ayub speaks at a company event in Kuala Lumpur June 25 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub announced today that the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have reopened their probe on the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) scandal.

“Since the case will reopen, I leave it to the police and MACC to investigate and I hope this will not happen again in the future,” he said on the sidelines to the reporter after the Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies seminar.

He also noted that the ministry will finalise the new business model in three months to replace the failed NFC that was initiated by the previous government.

“The new model is a comprehensive effort to increase the supply of the local beef and to meet 30 per cent of the country’s consumption,” he said.

He noted that ministry would get feedback from stakeholders first before finalising the new model.

Earlier on the May 24, Putrajaya said it was still considering to reopen the case of the cattle-breeding project under the NFC.