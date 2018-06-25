Fire Dept passes forensics report on Cradle CEO's death to cops

On June 14, Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan was found dead after being trapped in a fire on the upper floor of his house in Mutiara Damansara with burnt marks on 30 per cent of his body. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) concerning the death of Cradle Fund chief executive officer, Nazrin Hassan, who was trapped in his house in Mutiara Damansara has been handed over to the police.

JBPM director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the investigation carried out jointly with the police had found several new inputs and certain samples had been taken to the JBPM forensic laboratory here for further investigation.

“Detailed investigation had been carried out using two methods, namely scientifically and the JBPM’s K9 tracker dog unit...results of the investigation would be issued by the police,” he said at a media conference in conjunction with his official visit to the Kuala Lumpur JBPM Headquarters, here today.

He said the Fire Department was still collaborating with the police if there were new leads found regarding the case.

On June 14, Nazrin was found dead after being trapped in a fire on the upper floor of his house in Mutiara Damansara with burnt marks on 30 per cent of his body.

In another development, Mohammad Hamdan said the Kuala Lumpur JBPM was so far monitoring almost 700 buildings facing high fire risks to ensure that the fire safety regulations were adhered to.

“Owners of buildings such as offices, commercial units, hotels and government buildings must obtain the fire accreditation certificates in order to operate to ensure public safety.

“We will send out notices to owners of premises who failed to furnish the fire accreditation certificates during inspection and the owners who failed to obtain the certificates would be charged in court under the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341),” he said.

He added that they must comply with the standard conditions of the safety system such as having fire alarms, fire hydrants and so on in order to obtain the fire accreditation certificate. — Bernama