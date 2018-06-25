Parody of Najib’s ‘first time driving,’ ordering Quinoa at McD leaves Malaysians in stitches

Screengrab from the video on 'Najib's first time driving.'

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Ever wonder what Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s day-to-day life really is like now that he is no longer in office?

A viral video today imagined how former Malaysian prime minister would fare if he had to drive for the first time — after all, being chauffeured is just one of the many perks of being a high-ranking government official.

Filmmaker Junad M. Nor on her Twitter account @_TheJebs, captured the hypothetical moments in a parody video featuring her brother’s voice impersonation of the Pekan MP.

Adik aku buat suara bekas PM... pic.twitter.com/PnCI5BKWUr — Jebs (@_TheJebs) June 25, 2018

The video has since been retweeted over 1,200 times and liked over 750 times.

In a previous tweet last year where the same brother had impersonated American actor Morgan Freeman, it was revealed that the voice impersonator was youngest sibling Hadi M. Nor, himself an author.

I'm camera shy and can't really do anyone else other than Morgan. You go ahead! — Hadi M. Nor (@hadimnor) August 4, 2017

The siblings are the children of perhaps Malaysia’s most popular cartoonist, Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid, known to many as Lat.

The 40-second clip, which imagined Najib’s first three days of driving on his own, started with him figuring out a car’s automatic transmission — with a hilarious take on the “D”, or “drive” mode.

Confident with his driving, “Najib” then went to visit fast food restaurant McDonald’s drive-thru counter... just to order quinoa.

“I’ve always wanted to eat McDonald’s but my nutritionist doesn’t allow it,” said the actor.

In February, Najib had been criticised by some in the public after revealing that he had switched from eating locally-grown rice to quinoa, a health food grown in South America that is popular in first-world countries.

In the same session, he had suggested Malaysians who complained about rising cost of living to be careful about where they choose to eat, and should avoid going to fancy Japanese restaurants that could cost up to RM800 per meal.