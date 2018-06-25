After dancing tourists row, Sabah to school visitors on how to behave

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew (left) says visitors will be advised on appropriate behaviour at houses of worship. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, June 25 — State authorities will instruct visitors on appropriate behaviour at houses of worship, after tourists were recorded dancing outside a mosque here, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew

Liew also clarified that they were not looking to punish the the tour operator involved in the incident, despite seeking information on the firm and the tourists.

“Right now, even when we identify them, we are not thinking of charging them like in a previous incident a few years ago on Mount Kinabalu. But we do not want it to happen again,” said Liew, who is also state tourism, culture and environment minister.

“We have discussed and we will be putting up a signboard which is to remind people that this is a place of worship and they need to behave appropriately and not offensively.”

Liew added that authorities will also direct tour operators to brief their guests on appropriate conduct at houses of worship.

“We do not want to take drastic action but we need to remind people that this not acceptable conduct,” she added.

In a nine-second video circulated online over the weekend, two women in shorts performed a dance routine on a wall outside a city mosque in Likas while a third recorded them.

The video appears to have been taken by a local man, who can be heard remonstrating in the clip.

Mosque authorities immediately closed the area to tourists after the video went viral.

Liew said her ministry would work with the management of the mosque to put up signboards in various languages to advise tourists to act appropriately in the vicinity.

When asked whether the signboards would be erected at all state mosques, she said it would only be for the affected mosque, which receives up to 1,000 visitors a day.