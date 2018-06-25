After ‘high-handed’ police raid, Siti Kasim demands home minister’s action

Lawyer Siti Kasim expressed shock over the extent of the police’s response over a single unverified police report and said the home minister should examine her allegations seriously. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Lawyer Siti Kasim said the home minister must look into the police’s allegedly “high-handed” raid on her house over a kidnapping claim last week that she insisted authorities would have known was false if they had only verified matters with her.

Siti also continued to criticise the police for the “incredulous” public announcement that they had “rescued” her client Anis Nur Izzaty Ruslan, whom she claimed to have provided with money and a mobile phone.

“This is something that the authorities, the minister must take a look into it seriously. These kind of actions by the police — by not checking first the facts for the so-called allegations made against anyone, not just me, but just anyone — must be taken seriously,” she said in a video posted on her Facebook account today.

“You do not go and ambush or raid someone’s house merely on just one report.”

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the current home minister.

Siti added that she did not want others to go through what she and Anis experienced.

“I just want justice for myself and also for my client, so that this will not be repeated any more in this new Malaysia,” she said.

“I am very disappointed that they didn’t actually ask for my clarification before going ahead with such high-handed manner in trying to get me badly,” having questioned in the video why she would even kidnap Anis.

She insisted she would not bow to pressure and would always stand up for the rule of law as well as her clients’ rights.

Siti also thanked the police for informing her this morning before she left for the police station that she would not have to turn up for an identification parade today, saying this saved her from wasting a trip and that she could attend her classes.

However, she also said in the video that she would “continue to cooperate with police if they ever call me to do so”.

Anis was allegedly taking shelter in Siti’s house from her allegedly abusive mother.

