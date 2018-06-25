Bursa ends morning session marginally lower

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 369 to 297, while 357 counters were unchanged, 876 untraded and 32 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower, weighed down by external sentiments, particularly the US-China trade tensions.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.65 of-a-point to 1,693.50 from last Friday’s close of 1,6,94.15.

The index opened 12.87 points firmer at 1,707.02 and moved between 1,687.59 and 1,707.02 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 369 to 297, while 357 counters were unchanged, 876 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.15 billion units valued at RM732.42 million.

OANDA Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said US plans to prohibit Chinese firms from investing in the US technology sectors spooked global equity markets, while inducing yet another risk meltdown.

“Indeed the trade war hawks are circling and caution should be exercised as the market awaits the rebuttal from China. Be nimble,” said Innes.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank added one sen to RM9.20, Public Bank bagged two sen to RM22.94, Tenaga was flat at RM113.80, Petronas Chemicals gained seven sen to RM8.47, while CIMB retreated 17 sen to RM5.64.

Among actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 65.5 sen, Iris improved one sen to 16.5 sen and T7 Global rose 9.5 sen to 51.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index recovered 2.81 points to 11,976.27 and the FBMT100 Index gained 0.98 of-a-point to 11,764.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 27.59 points to 12,069.48 and the FBM70 was up 46.69 points at 14,608.49.

The FBM Ace Index, however, fell 54.14 points to 5,213.32.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index improved 21.91 points to 3,140.88 and the Plantation Index rose 23.73 points to 7,533.49.But, the Finance Index declined 60.64 points to 16,794.32. — Bernama