Siti Kasim: Why would I kidnap Anis? Cops should have checked facts first

Lawyer Siti Kasim expressed surprise at the police for issuing a statement and holding a press conference on the alleged kidnapping of Anis when they did not possess all the information. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Lawyer Siti Kasim rubbished today claims she kidnapped client Anis Nur Izzaty Ruslan and said police should have verified matters before raiding her home and publicly declaring they “rescued” the woman.

Siti asserted that she even provided Anis, who had been at her house, with money and a mobile phone.

“The police should check first about the kidnapping allegation, you know.

“Come on, why would I want to kidnap Anis anyway? For what? Have I actually sent out a ransom (note)? That’s one thing,” she said via a 6:15-minute video posted on her Facebook account today.

“But in any event, before I left for my conference, I actually left my other phone for her to use, because her phone was confiscated by the police (in) the first round when they sent her to Hospital Kajang for so-called purported testing on her mental state.

“Another thing is, not only did I give her my spare phone, I also gave her some money because she doesn’t have access to ATM, so I gave her some money to buy her own food when I’m not around,” she added.

Siti expressed surprise at the police for issuing a statement and holding a press conference on the alleged kidnapping of Anis when they did not possess all the information, noting that the police raid on her home was prompted by a single police report and without any clarification from her.

She said her home was now “in ruin” after it was searched by the police.

“This is, like, incredulous that the police came out with a press statement, press conference and claiming they have rescued a woman from my home.

“How dare the police actually do this?” she added.

At the time of writing, Siti’s video was already viewed 8,800 times.

Anis was purportedly taking shelter at Siti’s home from her allegedly abusive mother.

