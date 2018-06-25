Statisticts Dept: Malaysia’s economic growth to remain favourable between Aug-Oct

The Coincident Index which examines current economic activity, decreased 0.3 per cent in the reference month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The growth of Malaysia’s economy is expected to remain favourable between August to October 2018, based on economic Indicators for April.

In a statement, the Department Of Statistics (DOS) Malaysia said the monthly change of Leading Index (LI) increased 0.1 per cent to reach 119.1 points from 119.0 points in March.

LI indicators are designed to monitor the economic performance on an average of four to six months ahead.

Two main components of the LI that contributed to this increase were the Number of Housing Units Approved (0.4 per cent) and Number of New Companies Registered (0.2 per cent).

The annual change of LI also recorded a better growth of 1.4 per cent as against 0.3 per cent in the previous month.

The Coincident Index (CI) which examines current economic activity, decreased 0.3 per cent in the reference month.

Capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector and the Volume Index of Retail Trade were among the components that contributed to the decrease which posted negative 0.2 per cent, respectively.

The annual change of CI rose 2.8 per cent in April. — Bernama