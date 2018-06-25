oBike to cease operations in Singapore

Bike sharing operator oBike said that it will continue to provide its services in other countries. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 25 — Bike sharing operator oBike announced today that it is ceasing operations across the Republic with immediate effect due to difficulties in meeting the new requirements put forth by the Land Transport Authority to tackle indiscriminate parking.

Although the operator said users who still wish to use its services in Singapore can continue to do so with GrabCycle, responding to media queries, a Grab spokesperson said: “We understand that oBike will be ceasing their operations in Singapore. As such, we will no longer be able to offer their bikes on our GrabCycle marketplace app.”

