Pharmaniaga’s share price declines 2.48pc

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Pharmaniaga Bhd’s shares declined 2.48 per cent this morning amid news that the government is reviewing all medical supplies concession agreements.

It includes the 10-year contract awarded to Pharmaniaga, which will end this November, according to Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Pharmaniaga’s shares have dropped since June 8 on concerns over the matter.

The company’s share price has reportedly dropped 30 per cent this year. It’s highest traded share price was recorded on May 28 at RM4.52 and the lowest was on June 22 at RM3.22.

As at 11.15 am today, Pharmaniaga’s share price fell eight sen to RM3.15 with 33,400 shares changing hands. — Bernama