Maybank IB maintains ‘hold’ call on MAHB shares

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Maybank IB Research (Maybank IB) has maintained a “hold” call on Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) with the departure of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Badlisham Ghazali.

His contract ended on June 22.

Chief Financial Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin will take over Badlisham’s position, until a successor is identified.

“We believe that MAHB’s second line of management is capable of handling the situation and there is no change to our business outlook.

“No change to our earnings forecast, “hold” call and target price of RM9.00,” it said in a note today.

The research firm opined that the CEO’s role is not critical at this point of time as the business has evolved and the “to-do-list” is well defined to all the line managers.

“The quality of service measure is due to begin in the third quarter 2018 and this is a risk to be weary of.

“Furthermore, the new Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook has yet to comment on his vision and objectives for the aviation industry, and therefore, there is a risk (albeit small) of regulatory hanging,” it added.

At 11.58am, MAHB’s share price rose four sen to RM8.79 with 196,400 lots changing hands. — Bernama