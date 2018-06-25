25 shots fired at KL entertainment centre, no one injured

Kuala Lumpur CID chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police recovered 25 spent bullet casings at a parking area about 30 metres from the entrance to the centre. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Two men on a motorcycle fired 25 shots towards the entrance of an entertainment centre in Bukit Bintang here last night, shocking the patrons and members of the public nearby.

However, no one was injured in the incident, Kuala Lumpur CID chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said in a statement today.

He said a preliminary police investigation revealed that the men opened fire at the centre at 10.50 pm, apparently as a warning over what is believed to be a misunderstanding over business matters.

Rusdi said the police recovered 25 spent bullet casings at a parking area about 30 metres from the entrance to the centre.

He said four employees of the centre were outside the entrance and reception area at the time of the incident.

He also said that a member of the public, who was outside the entrance at that time, said he heard several shots being fired from the area of the car park. — Bernama