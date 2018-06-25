Allegations regarding Minister of Health procurement — Malaysian Medical Association

JUNE 25 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has met the Minister of Health recently.

We are impressed and convinced by his sincerity and desire to improve healthcare.

It is for this reason that we ask him to take the bold steps necessary to instil confidence in his administration. In particular, we refer to the matter below.

The MMA regards with grave concern the recent allegations regarding drug procurement for the Ministry of Health.

Certain parties have alleged that Pharmaniaga has a monopoly on the supply of drugs to the MOH, and has taken advantage of this to artificially raise drug prices.

The response of the Ministry has been curiously off target.

A press statement by the Minister merely points out that Pharmaniaga does not have a monopoly on the supply of drugs, and that the contract between the Ministry and Pharmaniaga contains targets and deliverables.

With respect, this does not address the issues and allegations.

As we all know, corruption does not happen in the open.

Under the previous government, the Official Secrets Act and subtle and overt threats kept people from enquiring too closely into suspicious dealings.

It is not to be expected, then, that the allegations against Pharmaniaga will be 100 per cent accurate in all their details.

The fact that Pharmaniaga controls 30 or 40 per cent rather than 100 per cent of the drug supply does not therefore mean that the allegations are untrue.

Of course, it doesn’t mean that they are true either.

We urge the Minister to remember that Caesar’s wife must be seen to be above suspicion.

He should also remember the principle of natural justice: nemo iudex in causa sua (no man should be a judge in his own cause).

The obvious route to take is to ask an independent party such as the MACC to investigate these allegations fully. If they are true, the Ministry has been paying too much for drugs, with potential adverse effects on the health of all our people. If they are false, the Ministry and the public will be able to enjoy renewed confidence.

Whatever the investigations reveal, the fact that they are carried out openly and independently will be an invaluable symbolic gesture, at least. Confidence must be rebuilt step by step, and this could be an important first step.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.